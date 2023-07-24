Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri during the opening of the Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress on Monday, July 24, 2023. Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday vowed a more productive Senate as Congress opens a new session ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

"We're expecting a lot of work. We have a lot of catching up to do, especially sa priority measures. I have the commitment of all the senators na magdo-double time kami. We're excited," Zubiri said in a chance interview in the Senate.

Twenty-three senators attended the opening of the 19th Congress' second regular session at the Senate on Monday morning.

Sen. Pia Cayetano was unable to attend as she accompanied the Philippine Women's National Football Team in its maiden participation at the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

During his speech, Zubiri lauded some senators who continued to work even during the Congress' months-long break.

"We are not resuming work because, in the first place, we never took a break from it... Rather, we are revving up work because much remains to be done," Zubiri said.

"Nagdinig tayo ng magagandang bills. Nag-imbestiga ng mga masasamang gawain. Nagbigay tulong sa mga may pangangailangan," he added.

Zubiri also asserted the Senate's independence, acknowledging that the chamber could have different views on issues than Marcos.

"His (Marcos) take on things may differ with us. His can be rosy. Ours can be restrained. Or in certain issues, we may be upbeat as he will be subdued... In tackling bills, let us bear in mind that these are not the President’s request, but the people’s. Some of these may not be what we want, but they are what the country needs," he said.

He also said that the Senate would not be swayed by public opinion, adding that their productivity should be measured by the quality of their work instead of "meaningless numbers."

"We will sail against the wind, so to speak, even meeting headlong the gust of public opinion and to stay the course for as long as we know that we are right. So those unpopular but correct, we will defend. The plenary’s mood should not be dictated by any political weather vane," Zubiri said.

"Hindi ito Senado na lunod sa numerong walang saysay, o lutang sa katotohanan. Sa halip, lubog tayo sa taumbayan na siyang nagbibigay lakas sa institusyong ito," he added.

Zubiri also urged legislators to pass the bills creating the Center for Disease Control, Virology Institute of the Philippines, the Medical Reserve Corps, as well as the Ease of Paying Taxes bill, Waste-to-Energy bill, and Across-the-Board Legislative Wage Hike bill, among others.

"Marami pang batas na kailangan pandayin. Sample lang po ang ating binanggit. We have our plate full, and our calendar filled," he said.

The senators are set to attend Marcos' second SONA at the Batasang Pambansa later in the afternoon.

— With reports from Arra Perez and Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO