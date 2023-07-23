Workers ride on a truck in Manila on June 30, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - An employers' group has expressed hope that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would not push through with the proposed P150 minimum wage hike for the private sector in his second State of the Nation Address Monday.

Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said that only 10 percent of the labor force benefits from the legislation, because 90 percent do not have a direct employer.

"Ang inaasahan sana namin huwag ng pakialaman yung legislation ng wage kasi mayroon naman tayong system that is working [objectively]. Anything that is done politically na mayroong sistema na ay makakasama,” Ortiz-Luis Jr. said in an interview in Radyo 630 on Sunday.

“Hindi nababanggit [na] 10 percent lang ng manggawa ang apektado ng legislative wage. Yung 90 percent wala namang employers. ‘Yung mga 'yan 'pag nagtataas [ang presyo ng bilihin] naiiwan sila,” he added.

The 90 percent, or 42 million in the labor force includes farmers, fisherfolks, Public Utility Vehicle drivers, and market vendors.

For Ortiz-Luis Jr., the existing Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board formula is much more effective than a legislated wage hike, as all sectors have representatives.

“Hindi perpekto ‘yung Tripartite Board system natin pero ‘yun ang pinaka objective kasi ginagamit nila dyan ang mga formula,” Ortiz-Luis said.

“Alam na nila [tripartite board] ‘yung mga data mahirap yung masyadong subjective masyado at politicize,” he added.

Ortiz-Luis said that some employers close their businesses because they need help to keep up with the change, and some wait for what would happen to the legislated wage before they open.

“Maraming dyan nanunuod pa anong mangyayari sa wage [hike bago magbukas]. Maraming ayaw magbukas, may mga nagsasara pa,” he said.

“Ang dating kasi ay parang ayaw magbigay [ng wage hike] ng mga employer pero workers against workers ito,” he added.

Meanwhile, Elmer Labog, chairperson of Kilusang Mayo Uno, also called on the president to tackle the issue of a P40 wage hike on its upcoming SONA because it is lacking for labor workers.

“Para sa amin hindi sapat ‘yung P40 [na wage hike]. Wala pang $1. Alam mo naman paano nag-ooperate ang global market. Maliit na halaga lang ang idinagdag na ‘yan at ang saklaw lang nyan ay Metro Manila. Tandaan natin na regionalize ang wage level natin,” the labor group leader said.

“Hindi makatarungan at makatwiran na may iba’t ibang wage levels and yet 'yung cost of living halos pantay pantay na,” Labog added.

For Labog, the government should end the law regionalizing the wage levels and the law that contractualize the labor workers.

“Dapat tapusin na yan epekto ng R.A. 67627 na nagtatakda ng reegionalization ng wages at ang kakambal nitong R.A. 6715 or Herrera law dahil hindi makatarungan na nanatiling kontraktual ang malaking bahagi ng manggagawa,” Labog said.

“Kung matanggal ang regionalization ng wages wala ng batayan na lumuwas pa sa Metro Manila at iba't ibang mauuland na lunsod ang mga manggagawa kung may availability ng jobs at sufficient wages sa kani kanilang probinsya,” he added.

