Security perform simulation exercises at the House of Representatives north gate entrance in Batasan, Quezon City on July 20, 2023 a few days before the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Joan Bondoc, PNA photos

MANILA -- The House of Representatives on Sunday declared itself ready for the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., set for Monday afternoon at the Batasang Pambansa.

Ahead of the SONA, the Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress will open at 10:00 a.m., pursuant to the 1987 Constitution and following established traditions, according to House Secretary-General Reginald Velasco.



House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez is expected to deliver his opening remarks to welcome back his colleagues, as well as cite the House’s achievements during the First Regular Session and the House Members’ priorities in the Second Regular Session.



In the final SONA 2023 Inter-Agency Coordination Meeting last July 17, 2023, House Deputy Secretary-General for Inter-Parliamentary and Public Affairs Department Atty. Grace Andres said that they will provide the password and guidance to those who want to join the hybrid session via Zoom.



In the afternoon, only guests with SONA invitations and corresponding seat cards will be allowed to enter the Plenary Hall before the SONA of the President.

The Plenary Hall will be closed at 3:00 p.m. and individuals may no longer enter or exit the Plenary Hall once the doors are closed. All guests inside the Plenary Hall must be seated 30 minutes before the start of the SONA.

Gates will close at 3:00 p.m., or when the President has arrived at the complex. Movement of vehicles inside the complex will cease from 3:00 p.m., and a one-kilometer radius "No Fly Zone" will be imposed over the area from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



The House will strictly enforce both the “No SONA 2023 ID, No Entry” and “No SONA 2023 Car Pass, No Entry” policies.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, likewise, said it has already deployed its troops to support the Philippine National Police in maintaining peace and order during the SONA.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that it will be suspending the implementation of the expanded number coding scheme on Monday.

