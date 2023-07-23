Members of transport group PISTON march toward and picket in front of Mendiola Bridge in Manila on July 17, 2023, calling on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to junk guidelines that would scrap use of old public utility vehicles around the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Transport group Manibela said it would go ahead with a 3-day transport strike from Monday, which would coincide with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address.

Around 200,000 jeepney drivers nationwide will take part in the strike, including 40,000 to 45,000 drivers from Metro Manila, to protest guidelines under the government's public utility vehicle modernization program, Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena said.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said he was not expecting the strike have a significant impact on the SONA.

"Palagay natin kung may magjo-join man d’yan ay napakakaunti dahil nagkaroon na kami ng assurance from all the major na transport leaders and association na hindi sila sasama dito sa tigil-pasada," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Naniniwala ako personally na ito po ay hindi makakaapekto dito sa ating SONA mamayang hapon," the official added.

(We think that very few drivers will join because we have assurance from all the major na transport leaders and associations that they would not. I personally believe this will not affect the SONA this afternoon.)

Some 50 drivers are expected to join a short program at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman in Quezon City before circling around Commonwealth Avenue and Elliptical Road to signal the start of the strike at 8 a.m.

Most PUV drivers were still picking up commuters in the area as of 7 a.m. Police officers meanwhile were deployed to ensure safety and manage traffic near UP Diliman.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. suspended government work and classes in public schools at all levels in Metro Manila on Monday, July 24, 2023, due to the the transport strike and the expected inclement weather.

Parañaque, Pasig and Quezon City will offer free rides from Monday to Wednesday.