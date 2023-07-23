RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Typhoon Egay rapidly intensified as it moved over the Philippine Sea early Monday, the state weather bureau said, as it raised storm warning signals over more areas in Luzon and Visayas.

Egay was last spotted 565 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour near the center and 170 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

The weather agency raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 over the southeastern portion of Isabela province (Palanan and Dinapigue towns) and northeastern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, and Gigmoto), where 62 to 88 kph winds could damage dilapidated schoolhouses and makeshift shanties.

Signal 1 was raised over the following areas, where winds may slightly damage houses made of light materials, PAGASA added.

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern portion of Pangasinan (Natividad, San Nicolas, San Quintin, Sison, Pozorrubio, San Manuel, San Fabian, Anda, Bolinao, San Jacinto, Manaoag, Laoac, Binalonan, Asingan, Tayug, Santa Maria, Umingan, Dagupan City, Mangaldan)

Aurora

Northern and eastern portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Pantabangan, Lupao, San Jose City)

Northern and southeastern portions of Quezon (Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Rest of Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

The typhoon may also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days, PAGASA warned.

Egay could further strengthen into a super typhoon on Tuesday or Wednesday. It may directly hit or come close to the Batanes-Babuyan area, PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

"Posible po na yung track nitong bagyo ay pumunta pa or mag-southward pa, mas lumapit sa kalupaan," he said.

"Kaya po itong area nitong Cagayan Valley, partikular na yung probinsya ng Cagayan, gayundin sa Apayao at sa Ilocos Norte, kailangan po talagang mag-ingat at maghanda yung mga kababayan natin d’yan dahil bukas ng gabi hanggang afternoon o tanghali ng Miyerkoles pinakamararanasan yung impact nitong bagyong Egay."

(The typhoon could go further south. This is why residents in Cagayan Valley, particularly in Cagayan, as well as those in Apayao and Ilocos Norte should prepare because Egay's impact would be most felt from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon.)

