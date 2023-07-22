Members of transport group PISTON march toward and picket in front of Mendiola Bridge in Manila on July 17, 2023, calling on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to junk the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines that would scrap use of old public utility vehicles around the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. suspended government work and classes in public schools at all levels in Metro Manila on Monday, July 24, 2023, due to the expected inclement weather and the scheduled transport strike that day.

Memorandum Circular No. 25, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on July 21 but only made public to the media on Saturday, cited the "forecasted inclement weather brought about by Tropical Storm 'Egay' and the scheduled 72-hour transport strike."

The circular indicated that work and class suspension in private firms and schools will depend on the decision of their respective heads.

"Those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services," it read.

The tropical storm is forecast to intensify in the coming hours and become a super typhoon by Tuesday or Wednesday "while over the Philippine Sea east of Extreme Northern Luzon," PAGASA said in its latest bulletin.

Transport groups said they would mount a three-day transport strike to coincide with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24.

Manibela National President Mar Valbuena said the strike will be held from July 24 to 26 after the government allegedly ignored their group after several attempts of requesting to discuss the controversial Omnibus Franchising guidelines.

Around 200,000 PUVs are expected to join the strike, said Valbuena.