3-day transport strike to coincide with 2023 SONA

Jeepney drivers and operators gather at UP Diliman Quezon Hall as they prepare for a caravan heading to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office (LTFRB) in Quezon City and Mendiola on March 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

Transport groups are planning a three-day transport strike to coincide with President Marcos’ second State of the Nation Address.

Manibela national president Mar Valbuena said the strike will be held from July 24 to 26. This, after regional transportation authorities allegedly awarded most routes for public utility vehicles to large corporations as well as transport groups allied with politicians.

"'Yung regional offices ng [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board] sila po ina-award karamihan nito sa mga malalaking korporasyon o di man po sa mga pulitiko, mayor, congressman. So wala na po pala kaming aabutan na ruta after ng route rationalization," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He warned monopoly of routes could lead to tripling of minimum fare as the competition is eliminated.

Valbuena urged the transportation department to return 5-year franchises instead of 1-year provisional authorities that need to be renewed. He noted that transport operators were "phased out twice" under the modernization plan: first, after their transportation franchises were rescinded and second, after modern buses were also removed from roads.

Manibela was among several transport groups that joined a nationwide transport strike last March. The group ended the strike after being given an audience in Malacanang.