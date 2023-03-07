Group announces end of transport strike after Malacañang meeting

Jeepney drivers and operators gather at UP Diliman Quezon Hall as they prepare for a caravan heading to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office (LTFRB) in Quezon City and Mendiola on March 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—A transport group on Tuesday night announced it will end its strike after being given an audience in Malacañang.

MANIBELA national president Mar Valbuena said their jeepney and UV Express trips will fully resume on Wednesday.

The transport strike was originally planned to be week-long amid protests of the planned phaseout of traditional jeepneys in favor of modern electric vehicles, or the PUV modernization program.

About 40,000 jeepney and UV express drivers, under the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations, Manibela, and Piston, were expected to join the strike.

Last week, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) extended until the end of the year the implementation of Memorandum Circular 2023-013 which compels jeepney drivers and operators to join a cooperative or corporation to continue their operation.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has said that while he agreed with the modernization program's goal, its implementation should be reviewed. —With a report from Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News