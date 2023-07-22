PAGASA handout

MANILA — "Egay" on Saturday intensified into a tropical storm and was still moving slowly over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA said on Saturday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said the country's fifth storm this year was forecast to track "generally west northwestward or westward today and tomorrow before turning northwestward for the remainder of the forecast period."

PAGASA said Tropical Storm Egay's center was last located 750 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes and it is moving westward "slowly."

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 80 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signal has been hoisted in any part of the country so far, but PAGASA said Egay may continue to intensify and become a severe tropical storm in the next 24 hours.

"Through the forecast period, this tropical cyclone will continue to steadily intensify," the report read.

"It may reach peak at super typhoon category on Tuesday or Wednesday while over the Philippine Sea east of Extreme Northern Luzon," the weather agency said.

Wind signals may be raised in the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas, PAGASA noted, "in anticipation of the arrival of strong breeze to near-gale conditions associated with Egay."

The report added that the storm may also hit land over the northern portion of Northern Luzon and it may also enhance the southwest monsoon or the habagat.

PAGASA said the habagat may bring gusty conditions today over the western and southern portions of Visayas, the northern portions of Northern Mindanao and Caraga, Romblon, and Masbate.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.