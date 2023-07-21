Egay continues to 'slowly' move towards PH

Residents traverse shin to knee-deep floods after a rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon in Barangay Malanday, Valenzuela City on July 16, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Tropical depression Egay continues to move toward the country as it traversed the Philippine Sea late Friday, according to PAGASA.

According to the state weather bureau's 11 p.m. bulletin, Egay's center was last spotted 825km east of southeastern Luzon.

It is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 55kph near the center, with gusts of up to 70kph, and a central pressure of 1,004hPa.

It is moving west northwestward slowly, according to PAGASA.

Egay also has strong winds extending outwards up to 280km from its center.

PAGASA has yet to raise wind signals but it earlier said that parts of the country would experience rains due to Egay influencing the southwest monsoon or habagat.