RAMMB/Himawari-8 image

MANILA — Tropical depression Egay (international name: Doksuri) is expected to move westward over the Philippine Sea and towards the Bicol region this weekend, PAGASA said Friday.

The state weather bureau also said Egay might intensify and turn into a severe tropical storm.

Egay is also forecast to start pulling the southwest monsoon or habagat on Saturday, July 22, possibly affecting the weather over at Palawan, Western Visayas, Sulu archipelago, and Zamboanga peninsula throughout the weekend.

"The trough of the weather disturbance may start bringing rains over Bicol and Eastern Visayas on Saturday late afternoon or evening," PAGASA said.

"Intense afternoon thunderstorms expected over Central Luzon; the rest of Mimaropa, Visayas, and BARMM; Soccsksargen, and Northern Mindanao," it added.

Metro Manila is expected to experience a sunny and warm weather until early afternoon on Saturday but might experience chances of thunderstorms in the evening and on Sunday.