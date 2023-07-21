Tropical depression Egay develops east of southern Luzon

MANILA — The low pressure area east of southern Luzon has developed into a tropical depression Friday morning and was given the name "Egay," state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The storm, located 950 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon at 3 a.m., is yet to influence much of the country's weather.

The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mimaropa and Western Visayas, PAGASA said in its 24-hour bulletin issued at 4 a.m. Friday.

Isolated rain showers, meantime, could hit Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms, it added.

More details to follow.