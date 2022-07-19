Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of RTVM

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presided over his third Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, days after recuperating from his second bout with COVID-19.

The meeting will focus on the briefings of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Marcos said in his opening remarks.

The group shared a few laughs as Marcos tried to find the proper way of addressing Vice President Sara Duterte, who also sits as Education Secretary.

“How do I address you? VP-Secretary? Secretary-VP?” Marcos asked his second-in-command.

“Inday Sara, sir,” Duterte replied, drawing chuckles.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista led the prayer.

The video stream, uploaded on the social media pages of the Radio-Television Malacañang, was cut before substantial portions of the meeting began.