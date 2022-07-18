MANILA -- Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo on Monday said he is mulling a P1000 cash reward for those who will give information on "undeserving" families in the list of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries.

He said if the tip is found to be true, then the rewards may be given once the agency is done with the "cleansing" process.

"Patuloy at ongoing pa ang paglilinis namin ng listahan. Siguro after that, kapag may narinig pa rin tayong mga kababayan nating nagrereklamo, papasimulan na natin ang pagbibigay natin ng reward na P1000 sa (magsusumbong ng mga) hindi naman dapat beneficiary," he said.

Tulfo said they have been receiving a lot of complaints on their hotline, but upon validation, the information is found to be untrue.

This includes complaints about supposedly undeserving members on the list, but are found to be not on the list of beneficiaries upon checking.

"Maraming ganon, tumatawag sa hotline namin, agad naming sinisilip, pinapadalhan namin tao, tama nga naman, nasa bahay na bato pero wala sa listahan ng 4Ps. Ibig sabihin, 'di sila tumatanggap," he said.

The DSWD chief earlier said nearly 1 million “undeserving” 4Ps beneficiaries will be removed from the social assistance program as it undergoes review.

Tulfo said cleansing of the list is ongoing.

Meanwhile, he said the DSWD is strengthening its parnerships with the Australian and French governments, as he met with representatives of the embassies recently.

"Patuloy na tutulong ang Australian government sa DSWD, partner namin sila for 14 years now, hindi lang sa disaster, kundi sa ibang proyekto pati. I heard they helped us build a warehouse before," he said.

(The Australian government will continue to help us, as they''ve done for the past 14 years. They help not just with disaster relief but also with other projects. I heard they helped us build a warehouse before.)