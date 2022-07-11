MANILA - Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo on Monday said almost one million “undeserving” 4Ps beneficiaries will be removed from the social assistance program as it undergoes review, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) secretary Erwin Tulfo said Wednesday

Families without eligible household members or who have already met the self-sufficient stage will be delisted from the 4Ps program. The vacated slots will be given to new beneficiaries as many applicants are on the waiting list, Tulfo told Teleradyo on Monday.

DSWD has started reviewing the list of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries to identify Filipino families that are no longer eligible to receive assistance under the program.

Currently the program provides assistance to around 4.4 million beneficiaries, Tulfo said.

“So far, we’re doing good. Mga tao namin on the ground are doing that now. Marami-rami ho, wala pa akong exact figure pero initially, ang sabi sa akin halos isang milyon ang aalisin natin sa listahan," Tulfo said.

(There's a lot. I don't have the exact figure but initially, I was told about 1 million will be removed from the list)

"4.4 (million) po ngayon ang nakikinabang sa 4Ps. Babawasan natin ng halos isang milyon, 3.4 million po ‘yan,” he said.

(There are 4.4 million benefitting from 4Ps. We will reduce it by almost 1 million, it will be 3.4 million)

Once the list is trimmed down, those in the waiting line will be included in the program, Tulfo said, citing a DSWD survey which said around 15 million people are below the poverty line in the country.

The World Bank earlier reported that only 60 percent of 4Ps recipients in 2020 were among the poorest or those qualified to benefit from the cash subsidy program.

Tulfo said the review take 3 to 4 weeks, which he said was being done to ensure cash assistance goes to intended and deserving beneficiaries and in compliance with the order of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.

“I agree, sakto ang sinabi nila because this is basing on their observation... ‘Yun nga ang problema (The World Bank is correct. That is the problem.), kaya what we are doing right now is we’re trying to clean the list," Tulfo said.

"Ang mga hindi deserving aalisin namin. Marami-rami ho ‘yan... at the same time, ang tinatawag na digitalization, ginagawa na ho natin," Tulfo told reporters after the flag raising ceremony at the DSWD Office on Monday.

(Those who are not deserving, we will remove them. There's a lot. There's also digitalization, we're doing that)

The 4Ps program is a poverty reduction strategy that “provides cash grants to extremely poor households to improve their health, nutrition and education.”

