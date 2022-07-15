

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ended his isolation after recuperating from COVID-19, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said on Friday.

"Okay na po as of his doctor’s findings yesterday. Tapos na rin po ang isolation niya," Angeles told reporters in a text message.

Marcos tested positive in a COVID-19 antigen test on July 8.

Marcos initially had mild fever, but did not "experience any additional signs and symptoms," according to medical bulletins issued last week.

This is the second time Marcos survived COVID-19. His first bout happened in March 2020 after he returned from a trip to Spain.