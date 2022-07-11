MANILA – Three days after testing positive for COVID-19, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is doing “much, much” better, his son, Ilocos Norte 1st district Rep. Sandro Marcos, said on Monday.

The younger Marcos added the president was already eager to end his isolation to return to his duties.

“When I spoke to him today, OK na daw. Medyo naiinip lang that he has to quarantine for 7 days. But that’s how it goes. I’m just thankful that he’s OK na and that the symptoms look to be waning,” Sandro told reporters at a Go Negosyo event in Taguig City.

The president’s lead physician, Dr. Samuel Zacate, said Monday Marcos was “on his way to complete recovery”.

Zacate said Marcos no longer had cough, but still experienced “very mild” nasal stuffiness and nasal itchiness.

Sandro, who was a close contact of the president, tested negative in an antigen test and no longer underwent isolation.

Other members of the First Family were out of town.

Sandro added he was thankful his father no longer experienced severe symptoms as he did in his first bout with COVID-19 in 2020.

He said Marcos benefited from getting his booster shot and urged other Filipinos to get boosted if they can.

"I as a son was a little bit scared that this would be his 2nd or 3rd bout with the disease, that it would end the way it did the first time, and like he said in his inaugural speech, the first time was no walk in the park," Sandro said.

"Thankfully this was, which means vaccines do work, the boosters do work. So I would ask our kababayan, kung pwede lang po kunin na natin ang booster shot natin para naman mapalakas natin ang ating ekonomiya."

