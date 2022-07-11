MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is "is on his way to complete recovery" about 3 days after he tested positive for COVID-19, Malacañang said on Monday.

The President's "vital signs are all were within normal limits and exemplary," said Dr. Samuel Zacate, Marcos' lead physician.

"He is still with no fever and body malaise. His cough disappeared but still with very mild nasal stuffiness and nasal itchiness, therefore additional medication were given to address his concern and all other medicines were advised to be continued," Zacate said in a medical bulletin.

"He doesn't experience any additional signs and symptoms. His throat still has no noticeable inflammation and no signs of respiratory compromise," he said.

The 64-year-old President's "fast recovery is expected from a fully vaccinated individual with a good health status," the doctor said.

Marcos has been in isolation since Friday after an antigen test showed that he contracted the virus. An RT-PCR test later confirmed that the President is infected with the disease.

The President earlier had slight fever, but was otherwise doing well in isolation, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press conference last week.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier advised Marcos to stay in isolation for 7 days after all symptoms of COVID-19 subside.

This is the second time Marcos was infected with COVID-19.

In 2020, Marcos was among the first high-profile politicians to test positive for COVID-19, just days since the virus first entered the Philippines. Marcos was then rushed to the emergency room of an undisclosed hospital due to difficulty in breathing.