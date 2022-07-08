President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. speaks during the Change of Command Ceremony of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) at the PSG Grandstand in Malacañang Park, July 4, 2022. He praises the elite force for its courage, patriotism, and for serving the country. Office of the President

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 in an antigen test, his press secretary said on Friday.

Marcos "has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay", Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles said in a press conference.

The President's eldest son Ilocos Norte First District Rep. Sandro Marcos tested negative for the virus, while First Lady Liza Marcos and their 2 other sons were not close contacts of the chief executive as they were out of town, she said.

Marcos Jr. will be allowed to go back to face-to-face meetings after a 7-day quarantine and after his symptoms subside, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Marcos in 2020 caught and recovered from COVID-19.

More details to follow.