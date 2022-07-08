MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 in an antigen test, his press secretary said on Friday.
Marcos "has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay", Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles said in a press conference.
The President's eldest son Ilocos Norte First District Rep. Sandro Marcos tested negative for the virus, while First Lady Liza Marcos and their 2 other sons were not close contacts of the chief executive as they were out of town, she said.
Marcos Jr. will be allowed to go back to face-to-face meetings after a 7-day quarantine and after his symptoms subside, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.
Marcos in 2020 caught and recovered from COVID-19.
More details to follow.