New batch of appointees sworn in by Marcos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2022 01:12 AM

Another batch of officials were sworn in Tuesday by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in Malacañang.

Among those who took their oath were the following:

  • Tirso Cruz III, chairperson and chief executive, Film Development Council (FDC)
  • Junie Cua, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) chairperson
  • Antonio Manuel Lagdameo, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations
  • Mark Lapid, Chief Operating Officer, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority
  • Romeo Lumagui, Jr, Deputy Commissioner for operations, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR)
  • Juan Revilla, board member, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB)
  • Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, Philippine Ambassador to United States
  • Abdulghani Salapuddin, Southern Philippines Development Authority (SPDA) Administrator and Chairman
  • Jose Arnulfo Veloso, President and General Manager of Government Service Insurance System (GSIS)
  • Ramon Zagala, Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander and Senior Military Assistant
  • Amenah Pangandaman, Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM)

