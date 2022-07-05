Another batch of officials were sworn in Tuesday by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in Malacañang.

Among those who took their oath were the following:

Tirso Cruz III, chairperson and chief executive, Film Development Council (FDC)

Junie Cua, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) chairperson

Antonio Manuel Lagdameo, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations

Mark Lapid, Chief Operating Officer, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority

Romeo Lumagui, Jr, Deputy Commissioner for operations, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR)

Juan Revilla, board member, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB)

Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, Philippine Ambassador to United States

Abdulghani Salapuddin, Southern Philippines Development Authority (SPDA) Administrator and Chairman

Jose Arnulfo Veloso, President and General Manager of Government Service Insurance System (GSIS)

Ramon Zagala, Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander and Senior Military Assistant

Amenah Pangandaman, Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM)

RELATED VIDEO