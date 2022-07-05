New batch of appointees sworn in by Marcos
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 06 2022 01:12 AM
Another batch of officials were sworn in Tuesday by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in Malacañang.
Among those who took their oath were the following:
- Tirso Cruz III, chairperson and chief executive, Film Development Council (FDC)
- Junie Cua, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) chairperson
- Antonio Manuel Lagdameo, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations
- Mark Lapid, Chief Operating Officer, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority
- Romeo Lumagui, Jr, Deputy Commissioner for operations, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR)
- Juan Revilla, board member, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB)
- Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, Philippine Ambassador to United States
- Abdulghani Salapuddin, Southern Philippines Development Authority (SPDA) Administrator and Chairman
- Jose Arnulfo Veloso, President and General Manager of Government Service Insurance System (GSIS)
- Ramon Zagala, Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander and Senior Military Assistant
- Amenah Pangandaman, Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM)
RELATED VIDEO
Bongbong Marcos, oathtaking, Tirso Cruz III, Mark Lapid, Juan Revilla, Ramon Zagala, newly appointed officials
- /entertainment/07/06/22/vivian-velez-resigns-as-film-academy-of-the-philippines-head
- /sports/07/06/22/djokovic-rallies-to-reach-wimbledon-semifinal
- /video/news/07/06/22/bfar-raises-red-tide-alert-in-5-areas
- /entertainment/07/06/22/bill-seeks-to-declare-qc-film-and-tv-arts-capital
- /business/07/05/22/india-raids-offices-of-chinese-smartphone-maker-vivo