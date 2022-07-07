Photo from President Bongbong Marcos' Instagram page.

MANILA — Another batch of government officials took their oath of office before President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in Malacañang on Thursday, the Office of the Press Secretary said.

Among those who took their oath before Marcos were MTRCB chairperson Lala Sotto-Antonio, daughter of former Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez, and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) chairman Delfin Lorenzana.

Commission on Audit commissioner Jose Calida also took his oath on Thursday.

Also among those who took their oath of office were the following:

Emerald Ridao - Office of the Press Secretary undersecretary

Franz Imperial - Office of the President undersecretary

Honey Rose Mercado - Presidential Management Staff undersecretary

Bianca Cristina Cardenas Zobel - Social secretary

Gerlad Baria - Office of the President undersecretary

Marcos has yet to name the heads of the Department of Energy, Department of Health, and Department of Science and Technology.

On Tuesday, Marcos also sworn in new government officials in the Palace.

