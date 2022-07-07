New BCDA chairperson Delfin Lorenzana poses for a photo with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Department of National Defense/Handout

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana as the new chairperson of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), his former agency said.

Lorenzana took his oath of office on Thursday, the Department of National Defense (DND) said in a statement.

"The DND is confident that Secretary Lorenzana will steer the BCDA towards a stronger collaboration not only with the AFP, but with all its stakeholders for the development of vibrant economic hubs and communities in different parts of the country," the defense department said.

The BCDA is a government-owned and controlled corporation that develops former US military bases and properties. It has contributed to the funding of the Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization program.

Lorenzana, 73, served as defense secretary of the previous Duterte administration from 2016 to 2022.