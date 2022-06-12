Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance after he collapsed due to scorching heat during the Independence Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Park on Sunday, June 12, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is "in stable condition" after fainting during the Independence Day celebration at the Rizal Park in Manila Sunday, officials said.

In a statement, Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said that Lorenzana's fainting may have been caused by fatigue due to his "hectic schedule during the last few weeks and extreme temperatures in Luneta."

Lorenzana, 73, had just arrived early Sunday morning from Singapore where he attended the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue and met with his foreign counterparts.

"The Secretary also traveled recently to South Korea and other parts of the Philippines, while overseeing the defense operations of the country and transition to a new administration," Andolong said.

He noted that as of writing, Lorenzana is now "conscious" and that "he is okay" and in his "usual self."

Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana is in stable condition after fainting during the 124th Independence Day celebration at the Rizal Park in Manila on Sunday monring.

The defense secretary has since been advised to rest, Defense Executive Assistant Peter Paul Galvez said.

Lorenzana was among the members of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet who joined Sunday's Independence Day rites at the Rizal Park.

Sunday's ceremony was the last time Duterte attended as the country's chief executive. He is set to leave office at the end of the month.

