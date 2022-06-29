Solicitor General Jose CalidaJose Calida, July 15, 2016. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Solicitor General Jose Calida will lead the Commission on Audit under the administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his camp said on Wednesday.

Calida will serve as chairperson of COA, incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who steps down on Thursday, appointed Calida as solicitor general in July 2016.

Calida graduated cum laude from Ateneo de Davao University in 1969. In 1973, he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Ateneo de Manila University and passed the bar exam the same year, according to the Office of the Solicitor General's website.

Before joining the Duterte administration, he had served as justice undersecretary and executive director of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

Calida had backed the non-renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise in 2020, claiming that the broadcaster violated several laws despite being cleared by several government agencies including the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

More details to follow.