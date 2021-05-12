BSP's Diokno now highest paid among Cabinet, GOCC officials: COA report

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA — Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno is now the highest-paid official among Cabinet members and Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCC) officials, according to the latest report on salaries and allowances from the Commission on Audit (COA).

The COA's Report on Salaries and Allowances (ROSA) showed that Diokno climbed to the top of the list from the third spot as he earned P19.791 million in 2020.

Solicitor General Jose Calida, meanwhile, maintained his place in the second spot, earning P15.657 million in the previous year.

The top earner in 2019, former United Coconut Planters Bank President Higinio Macadaeg Jr., dropped to the 9th spot with a total earning of P13.223 million.

The top 10 officials and their 2020 earnings are:

Benjamin Diokno (BSP) P19.791 million Jose Calida (OSG) P15.657 million Eulogio Catabran III P15.461 million Rolando Macasate (GSIS) P15.256 million Estela Perlas Bernabe (SC) P15.203 million Maria Almasara Amador (BSP) P15.154 million Diosdado Peralta (SC) P14.525 million Chuchi Fonacier (BSP) 14.349 million Higinio Macadaeg Jr. (UCPB) P13.223 million Dahlia Luna (BSP) P12.637 million

The ROSA is an annual report of salaries and other benefits received by principal officers and members of the board of Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations and water districts; secretaries, undersecretaries and assistant secretaries of national government agencies, principal officers and board members of State Universties and Colleges and other stand-alone agencies.

The report includes salaries, Personnel Economic Relief Allowance (PERA), honoraria, other allowances, bonuses, incentives, benefits, Extraordinary and Miscellaneous Expenses (EME) and other indirect benefits.

The 2020 ROSA can be downloaded from the COA website: https://www.coa.gov.ph/index.php/reports/reports-on-salaries-and-allowances