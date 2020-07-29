Calida now 2nd highest paid among Cabinet, GOCC officials

President Rodrigo Duterte (R) greets Solicitor General Jose Calida (L) prior to the start of the 46th Cabinet Meeting at the Malacañan Palace on March 2, 2020. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - Jumping from sixth place, Solicitor General (OSG) Jose Calida is now the second-highest-paid official among Cabinet members and Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCC) officials, based on the Commission on Audit's latest report on salaries and allowances

Former United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) President Higinio Macadaeg, Jr., and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno also topped the 2019 Report on Salaries and Allowances (ROSA) of COA.

In the 2018 report, Calida was number 6 in the list of highest-paid GOCC and cabinet officials.

The top 10 officials and their 2019 earnings are:

1. Macadaeg, Higinio Jr. Oducayen (UCPB) P20,475,205.79

2. Calida, Jose Callangan (OSG) P16,952,843.27

3. Diokno, Benjamin Estoista (BSP) P15,450,731.07

4. Catabran, Eulogio III Vallangca (UCPB) P15,097,326.13

5. Amador, Maria Almasara Cyd Tuaño (BSP) P14,604,660.46

6. Fonacier, Chuchi Gali (BSP) P14,595,150.67

7. Luna, Dahlia Doctor (BSP) P12,244,273.37

8. Santiago, Ma. Ramona Tiangco (BSP) P12,179,712.23

9. Bernardo, Edmond Enriquez (UCPB) P11,586,338.43

10. Capule, Elmore Ortigoza (BSP) P11,421,290.17

Supreme Court officials, who are also included in the ROSA, are also among the top earners led by Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta in 13th place with a total earning of P10.36 million; Associate Justice Estela Perlas Bernabe, 16th place at 10.21 million; and Associate Justice Andres Reyes, Jr., 22nd place at P9.47 million.

Included in the ROSA are salaries, Personnel Economic Relief Allowance (PERA), honoraria, other allowances, bonuses, incentives, benefits, Extraordinary and Miscellaneous Expenses (EME) and other indirect benefits.

A copy of the 2019 ROSA and a letter from COA Chairperson Michael Aguinaldo addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte was received by the Office of the President on July 15.

Copies were likewise sent to House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Senate President Tito Sotto.