President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. appoints Lala Sotto-Antonio as MTRCB chairperson. Office of former Senate President Vicente Sotto III

MANILA - Former Quezon City councilor Diorella Maria “Lala” Sotto-Antonio has been named as the new chairperson of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Sotto-Antonio, the daughter of former Senate President Vicente Sotto III, took her oath before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, as seen in photos from her camp.

"Thanking the President for the trust and confidence. I believe she will do well given her background," former Sen. Sotto told reporters when asked for comment.

"Besides, she has two excellent women former chairpersons to emulate, Sen. Grace Poe and Congresswoman Rachel Arenas," he added.

Sotto graduated from the Dela Salle University - College of St. Benilde with a degree on consular and diplomatic affairs. She also completed the city’s executives and legislators planning course at the University of the Philippines Diliman.