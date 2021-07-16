Iloilo province, 3 other areas placed under ECQ until July 31

Around 2,500 residents from the vulnerable sectors are given their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the University of San Agustin Gym in Iloilo City on June 17, 2021. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office/File

MANILA — The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 said on Friday it placed 4 areas under enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

The following areas will be under ECQ, the strictest of 4 lockdown levels, until July 31, said task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

Iloilo province

Iloilo City

Cagayan de Oro

Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental

The IATF earlier placed Iloilo province, Iloilo City, and Cagayan de Oro under modified ECQ, the second strictest lockdown level.

But their quarantine level was changed "upon the recommendations of the Department of Health, its Technical Advisory Group, and the Technical Working Group on COVID-19 Variants," said Roque.

Meanwhile, Roque said Antique province would be under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions until July 31, instead of July 22.

Misamis Oriental will also be under GCQ with heightened restrictions until the end of the month, instead of the loosest lockdown level, modified general community quarantine, he said in a statement.

Factors for an area's quarantine level include the daily attack rate of COVID-19, the utilization level of the healthcare system, and the local government's capacity to race and isolate potential patients, Roque said in a chance interview on Thursday.

The pandemic has battered the Philippine economy, triggering millions of jobs losses, prompting policy makers to call for the easing of lockdown measures to help boost domestic spending.

COVID-19 infection rates have fallen from a peak in March and April as more people become vaccinated, but officials have said some restrictions must be retained in and outside the capital region given the threat posed by new variants.

As of July 15, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1.49 million, while the number of fatalities totaled more than 26,300.



Schools in the country remain shut, social gatherings are still restricted and public transport services are operating below capacity.

– With a report from Reuters



