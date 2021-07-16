DOH detects 16 new Delta variant cases, confirms local transmission in PH

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of a cell cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Image captured and colorized at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, Montana. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said it has detected 16 new Delta variant cases in the Philippines, saying local transmission of the more contagious COVID-19 variant has been confirmed.

Of the new cases, 5 were returning overseas Filipino workers from the United Kingdom and Qatar, while 11 others were local transmissions, Health spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergerie said in an online press conference.

Six Delta variant carriers are from Northern Mindanao, 2 are from the National Capital Region, another 2 from Western Visayas, and a lone patient is from Central Luzon, data from the DOH showed.

Of these 16 patients, 1 died while 15 others recovered, the DOH said.

The Delta variant is more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain due to the presence of the L452R mutation, which allows the virus to get past the immune system and spread faster in cells.

In July, the Philippines recorded 19 Delta variant carriers in the country.

The Philippines has issued a travel ban against Indonesia, where some 54,000 people contract COVID-19 daily due to the Delta variant.

More details to follow.

