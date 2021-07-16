Philippines sets new daily COVID-19 vaccination record

Mandaluyong residents and workers receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines at the SM Megamall vaccination site on July 14, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines beat its highest record of coronavirus vaccinations in a day at least twice this week, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said on Friday.

The country beat the record when it administered some 375,000 COVID-19 shots on Monday, and again on Thursday, when around 391,000 jabs were given, said NTF deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon.

“Kahit na kulang pa ang supply natin, pinapakita po ng mga LGU natin, ng mga provincial governments natin, ng ating private sector, na kaya nating magbakuna nang mabilis at madami. Ngayong linggo pong ito, 2 beses po tayong nag-break ng record,” he said in a press briefing.

(Even if our supply is not yet sufficient, our local government units, provincial governments, the private sector show that we can vaccinate many people quickly. This week, we beat the record twice.)

Video courtesy of PTV

The Philippines has taken delivery of some 22 million COVID-19 shots so far, and at least 4 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated as of July 14.

The government aims to vaccinate 58 to 70 million of the 109 population this year to safely reopen the economy, which suffered its worst postwar slump last year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 tally in Southeast Asia, with some 1.4 million coronavirus infections.

Authorities are on guard against more infectious COVID-19 variants that could spur an uptick in cases.