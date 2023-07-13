Armed Forces of the Philippines reports Chinese vessel swarming in Iroquois and Sabina, posing threat to Recto Bank security. Courtesy of Western Command Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA — Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel is calling for caution should the Philippines plan to file another arbitration case against China's claim to nearly the entire South China Sea.

Former Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza has urged the Marcos administration to bring Beijing to court once again over its refusal to recognize the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its claims to the waterway.

Speaking to ANC, Pimentel warned that any case against China should be airtight.

"When we file something, we're actually giving the other side a chance to bring up their planned original argument. If we get a negative result here, then although it maybe on another matter, it can be spin to mean that it is a reversal of the 2016 arbitral ruling," he told "Headstart".

"So, if our position is that the 2016 arbitral ruling is already final and executory, let us be careful in calling for a filing of anything, which can be misconstrued or misinterpreted intentionally.

"We should follow on that ruling, which is in our favor. Do not risk it anymore," he added.

Jardeleza was part of the legal team of the Aquino administration that took China to The Hague back in 2013.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in favor of Manila and junked Beijing's claim to about 90 percent of the South China Sea.

However, Beijing has been accused of militarizing the marine resources- and energy-rich waters, a major international trade route.

VETO MAHARLIKA BILL

Pimentel also called on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to focus on more pressing issues during his State of the Nation Address later this month.

Among them is the recurring water shortage and the El Niño phenomenon.

State weather bureau PAGASA declared last week the onset of El Niño.

As for matters that should not be prioritized, Pimentel said the bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund was on top of that list

"I hope by the time of the SONA, the Maharlika Investment Fund bill has not yet been signed, so he will not announce it. So, I hope the announcement is I'm returning this to Congress or I'm vetoing it to give the people, not only members of Congress, more time to study and understand it," he said.

Pimentel also wants to hear more from the chief executive about the Philippine government's deals with the United States.

"What are these joint exercises which are happening, which have allowed the landing of American military aircraft here in the Philippines? All of these things, we need transparency in government," he said.

Marcos will deliver his second SONA on July 24.