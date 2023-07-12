Groups hold a protest in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati on July 12, 2023, on occasion of the 7th anniversary of the 2016 arbitral ruling recognizing the Philippines’ sovereign rights in areas within its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. The groups urged declaring July 12 the 'West Philippine Sea Day' in recognition of the ruling. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza on Wednesday proposed filing another case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration's (PCA) ad hoc tribunal as the Philippines marked 7 years since its legal victory over China on the West Philippine Sea dispute.

Jardeleza, who was part of the team that filed the arbitration case against China in 2013, suggested that the case be handled solely by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) without foreign counsels.

He said the OSG could choose from a "menu of claims" to file against China. He noted that the Philippines had filed for a declaration of rights instead of damages in the case that led to the PCA's 2016 ruling.

The former Supreme Court associate justice also explained the new case could be "commenced and finished" in around 3 years.

Jardeleza also suggested elevating the case to the United Nations (UN), citing its possible advantage, but was worried about China's veto powers as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Following recent incidents of Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea, Jardeleza also said he believes the "immediate action" of the Philippines lies with the President, who he called the "chief architect of foreign policy."

While he said he was satisfied with the Philippine Coast Guard and Navy's efforts to protect the West Philippine Sea, he lamented the country's lack of forces to patrol the disputed waters.

He called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to gather recommendations from concerned government agencies to implement a holistic policy in the West Philippine Sea.

He also encouraged the public to "urge our leadership" to assert the Philippines' claims on the disputed waters, and to "engage" citizens on the issue.

On July 12, 2016, the PCA in The Hague, Netherlands ruled in favor of the Philippines' claims in areas of the South China Sea that are part of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which have since been called the West Philippine Sea.

It also invalidated China's "nine-dash line", where it had sweeping territorial claims over the disputed waters that were also claimed by other Southeast Asian nations such as Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei.

China has disregarded the ruling, continuing incursions in the South China Sea leading to persisting tensions in the area.