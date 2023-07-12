Home  >  News

Ilang negosyo nanghihinayang sa lugi dahil sa water interruption

Posted at Jul 12 2023 08:04 PM

Magsisimula na ang gabi-gabing water service interruption sa mga kostumer ng Maynilad sa 6 na lungsod sa Metro Manila, kung saan inaasahang maraming serbisyo ang maaapektuhan. Habang tiniyak ng ilan na nakapaghanda na sila sa water intteruption, may ilan namang nanghinayang sa posibleng ikalugi ng kanilang negosyo dahil dito. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 12 Hulyo 2023. 


 

