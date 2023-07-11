President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., receives a plaque of appreciation from Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco as he attends the Department of Tourism's announcement of a new slogan to promote Philippine tourism during the 50th anniversary of the department held at the Manila Hotel on June 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Malacañang on Tuesday confirmed that Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco will take a leave of absence, but clarified that it was approved way before the controversy surrounding its new tourism slogan erupted.

In a text message, Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil confirmed that Frasco applied for a leave of absence last May 9, 2023 and was approved on May 23, 2023.

She did not specify the period covered by Frasco’s leave of absence.

"The purpose of the short leave beginning July 13-21 consisting of only 7 working days, is to spend time with her young family. She is confirmed to attend the SONA. Any insinuation to the contrary is false," Garafil said.

The Tourism Secretary’s break from work comes amid controversy over her agency’s tourism rebranding campaign “Love the Philippines,” which has since drawn flak over the use of stock footage taken from other countries.

The incident led the DOT to terminate its contract with ad agency DDB Philippines, which has since apologized for the mistake.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has said that Frasco still enjoys his trust, explaining that her actions in addressing the controversy “inspires confidence.”

“Kaya’t sa aking palagay, she has it under control, she knows what to do, what she has done so far inspires confidence that she will fix the problem and that the campaign of ‘Love the Philippines’ will be as successful as we hope for it to be,” Marcos Jr said in an interview.



