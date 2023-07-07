Marcos Jr. says Frasco will fix tourism ad blunder

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., receives a plaque of appreciation from Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco as he attends the Department of Tourism's announcement of a new slogan to promote Philippine tourism during the 50th anniversary of the department held at the Manila Hotel on June 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco still enjoys his trust and confidence after lapses in the tourism ad for the “Love the Philippines."

The controversy stemmed after an ad agency hired by the Department of Tourism included stock footage from other countries for the new tourism campaign.

“Yes, absolutely. No question,” Marcos said when asked whether he still trusts the tourism chief despite the blunder.

“Nakita ko naman, mabilis ang galaw niya. She terminated the contracts that were in question,” he added.

The President hailed Frasco’s move to terminate and review the contracts of the ad agency DDB Philippines, saying knows what to do.

DDB had said the presentation, which drew flak on social media over the weekend, was intended to be a "mood video to excite internal stakeholders about the campaign."

This controversy prompted some lawmakers, such as Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, to call for an investigation into the blunder, saying it was “inevitable.”

Despite this though, Marcos said Frasco has it under control.

“What she has done so far inspires confidence that she will fix the problem that the campaign of Love the Philippines will be as successful as we hope for it to be.”

The new tourism slogan "Love the Philippines" has elicited mixed reactions since it was unveiled last week.