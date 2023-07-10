House probe sought vs DOT's 'enhanced' slogan mess

MANILA -- The Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives has formally called on the chamber to investigate the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the fiasco over its "enhanced" tourism branding campaign "Love the Philippines."

"May kinalaman ito sa pondo, malaking pondo ng mamamayan ang nagamit dito or ginamit dito... Kaya kailangan natin mabusisi ito, saan ba nagkaroon ng lapses," House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro said in an interview.

In a separate statement, Castro also expressed concern over reports that personalities with close ties to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. were involved in the campaign.

"It is imperative that we shed light on this 'Frasco fiasco' to ensure that public funds are being utilized appropriately and that there is no undue influence from individuals associated with the Marcos regime," Castro said.

The DOT has already moved to terminate its contract with ad agency DDB Philippines after it drew flack for supposedly using foreign stock footage in its "mood" video purported to be in the Philippines.

