MANILA – The Department of Tourism is changing its "More Fun in the Philippines" slogan because it wants to show the world that the Philippines is "more than just a fun destination", Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said Wednesday.

The statement comes after the DOT bared the country’s "enhanced" tourism slogan "Love the Philippines," replacing the decade-old "It's More Fun in the Philippines."

“It is a recognition of how blessed we are with our natural assets, yung napakaganda nating mga tanawin (our beautiful tourist spots), mga beaches, our nature-based destinations, yung ating kultura, yung history and heritage po natin, at napakaimportante po, (and most importantly) yung warmth, love and hospitality ngn ating mga kababayang Pilipino,” Frasco said of the new slogan.

“Papatuloy din naman po natin na i-market yung Pilipinas as a fun destination. But at the same time, panahon na po para bigyan ang mundo ng pagkakataon na makilala tayong mga Pilipino at makilala ang Pilipinas beyond the fun that we offer. There is so much more to the Philippines than just fun,” she added.

The official also said that “love” is a word that tourists commonly associate with the Philippines.

“Of all the countries where people mention love, it’s the Philippines that ranks number one,” she noted.

Frasco also explained that the new slogan will enable Filipinos to show their unique brand of hospitality to the world.

She noted that since the COVID-19 pandemic, tourists have been looking for “purposeful, substantial, immersive travel-- and yung tipong travel po na magbibigay ng pagkakataon na makahalubilo yung ating mag turista sa ating mga local communities at makilala talaga nila kung ano po yung nasa destination na yun.”

“’Love the Philippines’ gives the opportunity for our fellow Filipinos to present their best to the world because our inherent capacity to be hospitable, yung pagka-gracious po satin, nasa sa’tin po yun, It is really part of our social fabric as Filipinos to love and to welcome everyone with the type of love and warmth that only Filipinos can offer,” she said.

--TeleRadyo, 28 June 2023

