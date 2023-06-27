The Department of Tourism announces the new slogan to promote Philippine tourism during the 50th anniversary of the department attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Manila Hotel on June 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Tourism (DOT) during its 50th anniversary on Tuesday unveiled the country's "enhanced" tourism slogan "Love the Philippines," replacing the decade-old "It's More Fun in the Philippines."

The "Love the Philippines" branding marks a new era in Philippine tourism as the country continues to recover from the pandemic, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said in his speech.

"It springs from the genuine love that you, me, and all of us have for the Philippines," Marcos said.

"What better way to express that love than by directly incorporating it into our country's newest tourism campaign slogan, 'Love the Philippines.' It will serve as our guide post for Philippine tourism industry moving forward," he added.

The tourism campaign, the President said, aims to enhance the experience of a traveler, which includes the promotion of regional products and championing "green movements."

He also urged the Filipino public to sustain the momentum the country built towards improving the tourism landscape, and thanked the Philippine tourism industry and stakeholders for their warmth and hospitality which are "innately embedded in the social fabric of being a Filipino."

For her part, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco cited the country's rich culture and diversity, as there was "so much more to the Philippines than the fun and adventure" it articulated to the world, noting that it is a "powerhouse of mega diversity."

The Philippines is among the 18 biodiverse countries in the world, Frasco said, as it has a "deepwell of history and a profound burst and taste of flavor and gastronomy, a tapestry of indigenous people and community."

"As we usher in the golden era for tourism for our fellow Filipinos for our beautiful country, let us find it in our hearts to have that burning pride of place for the Philippines. Love the Philippines," the tourism chief said.

The slogan came more than a month after Marcos Jr. approved the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028, which was seen to give the Philippines a "fighting chance at becoming a tourism powerhouse."

Frasco earlier told Palace reporters the "main change" on the campaign would be to highlight the "heart and soul of the Filipino that is evident to the Filipinos" such as festivals, food, and cultural heritage.

The plan will also focus on overall tourist experience and strengthening tourism governance especially in the regions, she said.

Part of the tourism development scheme is the provision of free internet in 94 major travel destinations that have connectivity issues.

The Philippine tourism industry contributed P1.38 trillion in the gross domestic product, and generated 5.35 million jobs for Filipinos in 2022 alone, according to data from the DOT.