Foreign tourists from the Silver Spirit cruise ship are given a Philippine Fiesta-themed welcome as they arrive at the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal in Manila on Feb. 15, 2023. The event marks the restart of cruise tourism in the country after a 3-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Tourism. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PH to launch new slogan soon: Frasco

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has approved a 5-year plan to give the Philippines a "fighting chance" to become a "tourism powerhouse", the tourism department said on Tuesday.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028, approved during the President's Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, would focus on products, connectivity, infrastructure development, and promotions.

This will be launched "in a few, short weeks," as the country ushers in more domestic and international tourists, she said.

"[This] lays down the... objectives of the Department of Tourism that focuses on the essential pillars of development which in our view would give the Philippines a fighting chance at becoming a tourism powerhouse," Frasco told Palace reporters.

The plan will also focus on overall tourist experience and strengthening tourism governance especially in the regions, she added.

"What our fellow Filipinos can expect is mabibigyan ng pagkakataon ang ating mga kababayan ng pagkakataon ng tourism employment sa pamamagitan ng pag-develop natin ng tourism circuits and continue to push for tourism in across our regions and provinces," she said.

Frasco said the "main change" on the campaign would be to highlight the "heart and soul of the Filipino that is evident to the Filipinos" such as festivals, food, and cultural heritage.

An "enhanced" tourism slogan would be released in the "next few weeks" after the agency's consultation with various stakeholders, she added.

"I’ll assure you, you will love it," said Frasco.

The change in strategy comes as the Philippines ranks 6th in the list of top tourism magnets in Southeast Asia.

Frasco declined to say how much the project would cost, saying numbers have yet to be finalized.

“We have submitted an overall proposed financial consideration to the President,” she said.

“We are recalibrating that number and we'll be releasing once we’ve obtained approval from the President,” she added, noting that the Philippines would soon mount tourism events.

The Philippine tourism industry made P1.74 trillion from domestic and foreign tourist receipts, and generated 5.2 million jobs for Filipinos in 2022 alone, according to data from the DOT.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from RTVM