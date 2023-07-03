DOT to terminate contract with ad agency after video blunder

The Department of Tourism announces the new slogan to promote Philippine tourism during the 50th anniversary of the department attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Manila Hotel on June 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Monday said it is now in the process of terminating its contract with ad agency DDB Philippines, which it tapped to create the country's tourism branding campaign, after their "abject failure to comply with their obligations."

"As DDB Philippines has publicly apologized, taken full responsibility, and admitted in no uncertain terms, that non-original materials were used in their AVP, reflecting an abject failure to comply with their obligation/s under the contract and a direct contravention with the DOT’s objectives for the enhanced tourism branding, the DOT hereby exercises its right to proceed with termination proceedings against its contract with DDB," the DOT said in a statement.

The issue stemmed from the audio visual presentation (AVP) "prepared, produced, and published by DDB Philippines," which used stock footage purporting to be scenes from the Philippines.

DDB has "profusely apologized" to DOT Secretary Christina Frasco, adding that it would "take full responsibility" for the alleged blunder.

DDB said the presentation, which drew flak on social media over the weekend, was intended to be a "mood video to excite internal stakeholders about the campaign."

DOT said no payments have been made to DDB under the tourism branding campaign contract.

"The DOT shall exercise its right to forfeit performance security as a result of default in obligations under the contract... Further, the DOT reserves the right to take all other action against acts deemed inimical to the interest of Philippine tourism," the agency said.

RELATED VIDEO