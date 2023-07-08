Angat level further dips amid looming water interruption

Photo shows the Angat Dam as water level nears its minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level (masl) on July 6, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN

MANILA — The water level in Angat Dam, where much of Metro Manila's water needs come from, has slightly dipped from the minimum level amid the looming water interruption starting next week.

Angat Dam's water level decreased to 179.99 meters from its minimum operating level of 180 meters, as of Saturday morning.

Because of the development, the raw water allocation of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) will be reduced to 48 cubic meters per second (CMS) effective Saturday, July 8, Maynilad said, citing the National Water Resources Board.

Jennifer Rufo, head of Maynilad's corporate communications, told TeleRadyo Serbisyo that reducing the raw water allocation to 48 CMS would affect concessions in the west zone.

"Ibababa siya sa 48 CMS. At that level kasi medyo kaunti na po 'yung pumapasok na suplay dito sa ating treatment plant sa La Mesa," Rufo said.

"Pero ang kagandahan nito meron na tayong supply augmentation projects essentially nami-mitigate po natin 'yung magiging epekto ng kakapusan sa ating raw water source," she added.

Maynilad has around 10 million customers. And more than 500,000 will experience a 9-hour water interruption starting next week because of the low water level in Angat Dam.

According to the MWSS, 591,000 service connections will be affected, and water interruptions will last from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. of the next day.