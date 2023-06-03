Some water projects done by yearend to help avert interruptions: NWRB
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 03 2023 10:37 AM
ANC, ANC promo
- /spotlight/06/03/23/the-maharlika-investment-fund-as-approved-by-congress
- /entertainment/06/03/23/mark-rivera-gets-big-break-in-unbreak-my-heart
- /overseas/06/03/23/over-200-dead-900-injured-in-train-crash-in-eastern-india
- /business/06/03/23/business-mentor-signs-that-a-franchise-business-needs-realignment
- /news/06/03/23/groups-kick-off-pride-month-with-protest-plea-to-pass-sogie-bill