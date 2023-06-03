Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) on Saturday said it expects some water projects seen to avert supply interruptions in the capital region completed by the end of the year.

Citing the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. said there are projects in the pipeline in the Laguna de Bay and Upper Marikina River Basin that would help augment or serve as an alternative source of water for Metro Manila residents.

David noted that much of the capital region's water needs come from Angat Dam. Metro Manila has a population of nearly 13.5 million as of May 2020, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

In the face of a growing population and increasing demand, David said that looking for an alternative source of water becomes imperative.

Repair of the water channels is also underway, he said, in order to recover the water supply wasted by the damaged system.

— TeleRadyo, June 3, 2023