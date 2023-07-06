Metro Manila water supply to be reduced if Angat reaches minimum level

Water allocation for domestic use in Metro Manila will be reduced to 48 cubic meters per second (CMS) if Angat Dam hits its 180 meters minimum operating level, according to the National Water Resources Board (NWRB).

In a statement, NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. said they have decided to lower water allocation in light of dam levels.

"The Board decided to modify the allocation if the level of Angat Dam falls below the minimum operating level of 180 meters. For MWSS (Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System), 48 cubic meters per second, NIA (National Irrigation Administration), up to 20 CMS until the end of July," the statement read.

"This allocation will still be reviewed based on the development of the level of the dam," they added.

As of July 6, Angat Dam's water level is at 180.89 meters.

Maynilad, meanwhile, said that while they don't have interruptions yet, supply will be affected if the allocation will be lowered.

"Further reductions in the raw water allocation will have an impact on service levels, but the extent of this impact will depend on how significant the reductions are going to be, and how much rainfall the watersheds will receive. Our supply augmentation measures will also mitigate this," the statement read.

"For now, there are still no service interruptions owing to the 50 CMS allocation because there are rains over the Ipo watershed. This helps to maintain the high water elevation in Ipo Dam, which augments the lower releases from Angat Dam. We now also get additional supply from our augmentation projects. If we will be affected at all in the succeeding weeks, we can isolate any service interruptions to nighttime only," they added.

Meanwhile, Manila Water said they have augmentation measures in place to offset the cut in allocation.

"Our projections reflect that our augmentation sources are still sufficient to bridge supply deficit should allocation still be reduced... Should there be any difference in this experience, we will advise our customers so they can prepare accordingly," they said.

"We continue to manage our non-revenue water and keep it below 15% as we continue to advocate wise and responsible use of water. We are doing this maintain the current customer experience of 24/7 water supply for the 7.6 million residents of the East Zone despite the onset of El Nino," they added.