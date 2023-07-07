Water utilities prep for lower allocation amid El Niño

Photo shows the Angat Dam as water level nears its minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level (masl) on July 6, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN

MANILA - Water concessionaires are preparing for reduced allocation as the water level in Angat dam continues to fall amid the onset of El Niño.

As of 6 a.m. July 7, Angat Dam’s water level was at 180.45 meters, which was 30 meters lower than the dam’s 210-meter high water level. This was also only 20 meters away from the critical level for drinking water which is 160 meters.

The National Water Resource Board (NWRB) recently cut the raw water allocation to water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water from 52 cubic meters per second (CMS) in June to 50 CMS for the month of July in preparation for El Nino.

Jennifer Rufo, Maynilad corporate communications head, said once the water level hits the 180-meter mark, the allocation will be further reduced to 48 CMS.

“We are monitoring the water levels at Angat Dam together with its stakeholders. As far as the actual effect [of the 48 CMS], I cannot tell as of yet because it is raining along the Ipo watershed," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Rufo said that as long as rains maintain Ipo Dam’s water elevation, it should help offset the reduced supply from Angat.

“But if the rain stops, we will all feel the full effect of the 48 CMS allocation, at which point kulang na yung dadating sa Novaliches portal,” said Rufo.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Rufo said water interruption is inevitable when allocation is lowered to 48 CMS, or once supply is reduced from the Novaliches portal and less water flows through the pipe network.

“On the supply side, we are developing alternative water sources and the recovery of supply from networks is continuous,” she said.

Maynilad has reactivated deep wells and has mobile tankers available for deployment at any time, she added.

MANILA WATER



Manila Water meanwhile said it is more prepared to take on El Nino this year after handling the effects of the phenomenon in 2019.

“Perhaps what happened to us in 2019 also partially helped because we learned a lot from it. Now we have executed numerous plans and alternative water sources in place to prevent what happened that year,” said Dittie Galang, Manila Water corporate communications head.

Galang said their customers don’t have to worry yet about service interruptions.

“We are working hard to maintain the 24/7 water supply from their faucets because we have alternative sources which we are ramping up,” she said,

Manila Water said it has water treatment plants in Cardona, Rizal and Antipolo.

The utility firm said it will only be doing pressure reduction or management in some areas should the allocation further lower to 47 or even 46 CMS.