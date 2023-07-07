MANILA — More than 500,000 Maynilad customers will experience 9-hour water interruption starting next week.

This is because of the low water level in Angat Dam, which is expected to reach its minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level this Sunday.

According to MWSS, 591,000 service connections will be affected, and water interruptions will last from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. of the next day.

Manila Water customers are not expected to face water interruption.

The National Water Resources Board is set to reduce water allocation for domestic use to 48 cms, from the current 50cms.

Allocation for irrigation will also be reduced from 28.5 cms to 20cms.