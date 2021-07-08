Palace says ‘simply no way’ to separate Duterte the President, Duterte the politician

As Duterte, allies mull 2022 polls, Malacañang says COVID-19 remains gov't priority

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a message in Zamboanga City on July 5, 2021. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

MANILA — Malacañang said on Thursday there was "simply no way" to separate President Rodrigo Duterte's persona as Philippine leader from his identity as a politician, as he mulls a 2022 candidacy while the Philippines struggles to end one of Asia's worst and longest-running COVID-19 outbreaks.

Duterte, in a 2-hour meeting with his political party this week, said he was "seriously thinking" about running for vice president in 2022. Government network PTV televised the taped meeting.

"Ang alam ko po, whenever it’s newsworthy, it’s covered kasi kung hindi po, masku-scoop naman sila. PTV is still a news agency," Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said of the editorial choice to air the PDP-Laban meeting.

(From what I know, whenever it’s newsworthy, it’s covered because otherwise, they would lose news scoops.)

Asked if government offices are allowed to use public resources for partisan activities, he said, "Iiwan ko na po ‘yang issue na ‘yan, kung ano ‘yong sinasabi ninyong partisan activities."

(I will leave that issue, whatever you are calling partisan acitivities.)

"Pero (but) the President po has always been the chairman of PDP-Laban, and there is simply no way to separate the political personality of the President from his functions," Roque said in a press briefing.

"Because halal nga po siya ng taong bayan (he was elected by the people), his position is principally political," he added.



Government priority during the pandemic "hasn’t changed," said Roque. "It’s still COVID-19," he said.

"Pero (but) what do you do? COVID-19 or not, elections are coming up, so political parties have to prepare and candidates will have to file their certificates of candidacy in the first 10 days of October," argued Roque.

Video courtesy of PTV

Duterte, 76, told PDP-Laban on Tuesday, "To the proposition that I run for vice president, slightly I am sold to the idea. Meaning to say, I am seriously thinking of running for vice president."

This is the second time in the last week that he floated his possible candidacy.

Last Thursday, he told the public that in a bid to "maintain the equilibrium sa lahat (for all), consider me as a candidate for the vice presidency at this time."

Critics of the mercurial former mayor have questioned the legality of him becoming vice president, because he could reassume the top post if the president dies, resigns, or is removed from office.

Opinion polls show Duterte, who is not permitted to seek re-election, remains very popular, despite a huge death toll in his notorious anti-drugs campaign and criticism of his government's pandemic response.

Staying in office could also shield him from legal action, in a country where former leaders and politicians are often prosecuted, sometimes jailed.

Duterte, however, admitted he would be an "inutile" vice president if the winning president, who is elected in a separate contest, was not a "friend."

Duterte's daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has topped opinion polls on possible presidential contenders. Both Dutertes have ruled that out.

The President earlier stopped short of endorsing longtime aide and incumbent senator, Christopher "Bong" Go, as his preferred successor, but said Go was "ready" for the top post. Go said he was not interested.

Absent during the party meeting was boxer-turned-senator Manny Pacquiao, who has been in Duterte's crosshairs over public comments on foreign policy and corruption, amid speculation the 8-division champion may seek the presidency.

— With a report from Reuters