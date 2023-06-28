Freshly appointed Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon holds a press conference at a restaurant in Quezon City on June 28, 2023 following his recent disbarment. The Supreme Court earlier in the day disbarred Gadon for his tirade-filled outburst against journalist Raissa Robles in a viral video. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Newly-appointed anti-poverty czar Larry Gadon on Wednesday said he has "no regrets" verbally assaulting a journalist that eventually led to his disbarment, even claiming that the outburst may have contributed to electing President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

The Supreme Court voted 15-0 to disbar Gadon, saying it found the viral video clip of him cursing and uttering profane language against journalist Raissa Robles "indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession.

But Gadon stood by his action, saying he felt the need to "silence" Robles who was allegedly spreading "lies" against Marcos during the 2022 campaign period.

"Kung 'yun ay naging kontribuston ko upang mapatahimik ang mga paninira at kasinungaliungan niya at isa 'yon sa dahilan sa pagkapanalo ni President Bongbong Marcos, then ako ay nagtagumpay at ako ay masaya," Gadon said in a press conference.

"The word secretary is sweeter than attorney," he added, referring to his new role as Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation.

Gadon said the disbarment will have no impact on his professional life as he already stopped practicing law as early as 2015.

"I'm not really affected by this kind of decision... I have not been practicing my profession as a lawyer since 2015... So hindi ako nalulungkot diyan kasi this is my opportunity to give back to our kababayans," he said.

However, Gadon said he still plans to appeal the SC's decision to disbar him.

'I HAVE TALENT'

As Palace adviser on poverty alleviation, Gadon will coordinate closely with government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders "to design and implement comprehensive programs to address the root causes of poverty."

Gadon said he is qualified to hold such crucial post given his "expertise on corporate management."

"Kasi ang expertise ko corporate management, I have managed several companies, big corporations and my expertise is not more of a lawyer but a corporate executive, therefore I can do this job," he said.

He also addressed critics who said his appointment was only a "political accommodation" due to his support to the Uniteam.

As for specific programs he plans to implement as anti-poverty czar, Gadon said he "would just synchronize and supervise these [existing] programs and create a better way of approaching this problem [of poverty]."

The Palace earlier said Gadon's disbarment would not affect his appointment as Marcos "believes he will do a good job."

