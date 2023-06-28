Senatorial candidate Larry Gadon at the UniTeam miting de avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on May 8, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon said Wednesday that the Supreme Court's decision has no bearing on his recent appointment as anti-poverty czar.

The high tribunal has unanimously voted to disbar Gadon following profane remarks against journalist Raissa Robles.

"That decision handed out by the Supreme Court doesn't affect my appointment and position as presidential adviser on poverty alleviation because it doesn't require a lawyer," he told ANC's "Headstart".

Gadon described his disbarment as a political move, after having filed impeachment complaints against former Chief Justice Maria Loudes Sereno and Associate Justice Marvic Leonen. He also said the SC was "very choosy."

"I could say this is a political decision rather than a meritorious decision," he said.

"I'm still proud that if ever I was discharged from the Bar, it was not because I stole money of a client or because I am corrupt or because I am dumb in the practice of law."

Gadon said he had "no regrets" of his previous action that led to his disbarment.

He said his outburst came because Robles was allegedly spreading lies against President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during the campaign period.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Gadon said he plans to file a motion for reconsideration on the ground that the penalty was "too harsh".

Marcos has recently appointed Gadon for the anti-poverty czarship.

The Palace has said Gadon would advise the President on strategies and policies aimed at combating poverty and improving the lives of the most vulnerable sectors of society.

He is also tasked to work closely with government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders to design anti-poverty programs, it has added.

Gadon was earlier suspended by the Supreme Court in January 2022 for verbally assaulting Robles.

He unsuccessfully ran for senator in 2022 under the slate of Marcos.