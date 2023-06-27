The Senate candidate Larry Gadon at the UniTeam miting de avance in Parañaque. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Poverty alleviation adviser Larry Gadon on Tuesday vowed to focus on projects concerning the nutrition of the youth and said government should prioritize job creation over "ayuda" to help indigent Filipinos.

Gadon said "BBM: Batang Busog, Malusog", a feeding program, would be one of his first projects to address poverty, given the importance of nutrition and its connection to education.

The project may be launched in July or during the nutrition month, he said. The Department of Social Welfare and Development will also implement the pilot run of the food stamp program in the same month.

"Kung sila (youth) ay kumpleto ng nutrients sa katawan ay magiging mas magiging maganda ang kanilang focus sa edukasyon at kung sila ay may magandang edukasyon ay yan ang magdudulot sa kanila ng magandang kinabukasan," Gadon said in a public briefing.

"Dito ay magkakaroon tayo ng programa tungkol sa nutrition and feeding programs," he said.

(If the youth gets enough nutrition, they could focus more on education, and if they are well-educated, they can have a bright future. We will have a program on nutrition and feeding.)

The controversial lawyer said he would encourage big companies and businessmen to "adopt" a public school in their areas to implement this program as part of their corporate social responsibility.

"[Ito ay] upang sila ay magbigay ng tulong sa kanilang kababayan lalo na itong nasa elementary schools na kulang ang nutrisyon ng kabataan," he said.

(This is so they could help our fellow Filipinos, especially the malnourished youth.)

Meanwhile, the anti-poverty czar added that jobs were key to lift Filipinos out of poverty.

"Ang ayuda kasi ay isang dagliang lunas gawa ng problema na dinulot ng pandemya. Yang programa na yan kagaya ng 4Ps at TUPAD, at meal stubs o meal tickets ay yan ang mga dagliang solusyon sa problema," he said.

"Kung nais na ibangon sa kahirapan ang ating mga kababayan lalong-lalo na ang nasa baba ay bigyan natin sila ng trabaho para ma-maintain ang hanapbuhay at livelihood upang maiahon natin sila sa kahirapan," he added.

(Ayuda is a temporary solution to the problem caused by the pandemic. Programs like the 4Ps, TUPAD or meal stubs and meal tickets are temporary solutions. If we want to lift our compatriots from poverty, let's give them jobs and livelihood.)

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr appointed Gadon to the post only on Monday, he said. Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said his "wealth of experience" in various fields were among the reasons for his appointment.

As Palace adviser on poverty alleviation, Gadon will coordinate closely with government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders "to design and implement comprehensive programs to address the root causes of poverty," the Palace said.