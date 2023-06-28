Gadon to stay as anti-poverty czar as Palace downplays disbarment

Bongbong Marcos with Larry Gadon during the hosting of the the former first lady’s 90th birthday by the Friends of Imelda Romualdez Marcos (FIRM) held at the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium in Manila on July 01, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The disbarment of Larry Gadon would not affect his new role as Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation, Malacañang said Wednesday, adding that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. "believes he will do a good job."

"We were aware of Sec. Gadon's cases before the Supreme Court but the President felt that his work as presidential adviser will not get affected by his status as a lawyer," Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said.

The SC announced earlier today that Gadon has been disbarred for cursing and uttering profane language against journalist Raissa Robles in a viral video, as they found the clip "indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession."

According to Bersamin, Gadon would continue to be the Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation "as there are urgent matters that need to be done in the President's anti-poverty programs."

"The President believes he will do a good job," Bersamin said.

Gadon also his disbarment would have no effect to his appointment.

"That decision handed out by the Supreme Court doesn't affect my appointment and position as presidential adviser on poverty alleviation because it doesn't require a lawyer," he told ANC's "Headstart."

Gadon said he plans to file a motion for reconsideration on the ground that the penalty was "too harsh."

